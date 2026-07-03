Two arrested, juvenile produced before JJ Board in Koyambedu bus terminus stabbing case

CHENNAI: Police have arrested two persons and produced a 12-year-old juvenile before the Juvenile Justice Board in connection with the attempted murder of a couple at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus.
According to police, the victims, Kalidas (45) and his wife Keerthipriya, had been staying at the Koyambedu bus terminus. On the evening of June 29, Priya, an acquaintance, allegedly approached the couple in a distressed state, claiming that her husband Marimuthu was searching for her to assault her before leaving the spot.
A short while later, Marimuthu and three others allegedly confronted Kalidas near the four-wheeler entrance of the terminus and demanded to know Priya's whereabouts. When Kalidas said he did not know, the group allegedly abused the couple, attacked them with knives and threatened them before fleeing.
The injured couple sustained bleeding injuries and are undergoing treatment as in-patients at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Based on Kalidas's complaint, the 3CMBT police registered a case under charges including attempt to murder and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
Following an investigation, police arrested Marimuthu (23) of Ayanambakkam and Munusamy alias Vellai (19) of Sriperumbudur on July 1. A 12-year-old juvenile allegedly involved in the attack was also apprehended and questioned. Police seized two small knives believed to have been used in the assault.
Police said Marimuthu has five previous criminal cases pending against him, while Munusamy has one previous case. The two accused were remanded to judicial custody, while the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and admitted to a government observation home. Police are continuing their search for another accused who remains absconding.