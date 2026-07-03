Two arrested, juvenile produced before JJ Board in Koyambedu bus terminus stabbing case

According to police, the victims, Kalidas (45) and his wife Keerthipriya, had been staying at the Koyambedu bus terminus. On the evening of June 29, Priya, an acquaintance, allegedly approached the couple in a distressed state, claiming that her husband Marimuthu was searching for her to assault her before leaving the spot.

A short while later, Marimuthu and three others allegedly confronted Kalidas near the four-wheeler entrance of the terminus and demanded to know Priya's whereabouts. When Kalidas said he did not know, the group allegedly abused the couple, attacked them with knives and threatened them before fleeing.