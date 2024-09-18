Two arrested for setting fire to huts near Ayanavaram after tiff with neighbours

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested by the police for setting fire to at least four huts in Ayanavaram after an argument with a neighbour during the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said that the accused set another’s hut on fire and in the melee, the fire spread to three other huts. Fortunately, no persons were injured in the fire, but there was property damage.

According to the Ayanavaram police, the arrested men are identified as Nivas (25) and Silambarasan (20). Around 2 am on Tuesday, Nivas and his friend were playing a mobile game when the friend’s cousin Appu Prasad who was returning home from a funeral scolded him.

An argument broke out between Nivas and Prasad over this. After Prasad went to his hut, Nivas and his associate, Silambarasan, set the hut on fire. Fire department personnel rushed to the scene and put out the fire after which the duo were arrested.