Two arrested for daytime house burglary in Tiruvallur

The accused were identified as Ganesan (24) of Vinayagar Koil Street and Gunasekaran (27) of Perumal Koil Street in the same village.

According to police, Vijayakumar (50), a weaving worker from Perumal Koil Street, had locked his house and gone with his wife to attend a family function at a nearby temple on Thursday. When they returned home in the afternoon, they found that unidentified persons had removed roof tiles, entered the house and broken open a bureau.