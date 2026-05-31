Two arrested for daytime house burglary in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: Two young men were remanded in custody on charges of burgling a house in the Kosavanpettai panchayat in Tiruvallur district. Police recovered three-and-a-half sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 41,470 in cash from the accused.
The accused were identified as Ganesan (24) of Vinayagar Koil Street and Gunasekaran (27) of Perumal Koil Street in the same village.
According to police, Vijayakumar (50), a weaving worker from Perumal Koil Street, had locked his house and gone with his wife to attend a family function at a nearby temple on Thursday. When they returned home in the afternoon, they found that unidentified persons had removed roof tiles, entered the house and broken open a bureau.
The burglars allegedly decamped with five sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 80,000 in cash kept inside the bureau.
Based on Vijayakumar's complaint, Periyapalayam police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Acting on the instructions of Uthukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police Raja, a crime team led by Sub-Inspector Sakthivel detained the two suspects for questioning. During the inquiry, the duo allegedly confessed to the burglary and handed over part of the concealed stolen property.
Police seized three-and-a-half sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 41,470 in cash from the accused.
The two were later produced before the Uthukottai Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded in custody at Puzhal Central Prison.