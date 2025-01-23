Two arrested for being part of cyber scam in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Cybercrime Wing of the Avadi Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two more men who were part of an online cyber scam in which a college lecturer allegedly lost Rs 38.1 lakh.

The police recovered one tab, three mobile phones and Rs 46.22 lakhs in cash from them. The police arrested the two men based on the information provided by a man Y Bijoy who was arrested earlier in the case.

The arrested men are S Muhammad Ismail (36) of Mannady, an MBA graduate who works at a private logistics company, and M Sadhik Basha (39) of Aranthangi, a school dropout who runs a shop at Burma Bazaar. The police said that Ismail would receive a commission for sending cheques of the swindled money abroad and Basha received a commission for transferring swindled money to other bank accounts.

In July last year, the victim Mary Janet Daisy received a call from a person claiming to be from Mumbai cybercrime police and forced her to part with Rs 38.1 lakh.