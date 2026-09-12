TVK worker, friend enter Stanley hospital morgue to shoot reels of bodies, 3 arrested

CHENNAI: Three men, including two alleged history sheeters, who went inside the mortuary at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to film bodies kept there to create social media reels were arrested by the police. The men were later released on station bail.
The incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday when Sathishkumar (25) and Dheena alias Dineshkumar (30), a TVK worker, both from Vyasarpadi, allegedly went to the hospital to see the body of their associate Anand alias 'Pallu' Anand, an alleged rowdy from Ernavur who had reportedly died following breathing difficulties.
According to the police, the two allegedly gained access to the morgue after paying Rs 200 through Shankar, the driver of a battery operated vehicle, to morgue worker Srinivasan and obtaining the key. They allegedly entered the facility and recorded videos of several bodies.
The hospital staff who noticed it alerted Resident Medical Officer Vanitha Malar, who lodged a complaint with the police personnel stationed at the hospital.
Officials arrested Sathishkumar, Dineshkumar, and Shankar, and registered a case under three sections, including one relating to trespass into the government hospital morgue. During questioning, they allegedly said the videos were intended for social media reels. The hospital authorities have recommended departmental action against Srinivasan for aiding them.