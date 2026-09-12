TVK worker, friend enter Stanley hospital morgue to shoot reels of bodies, 3 arrested

The incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday when Sathishkumar (25) and Dheena alias Dineshkumar (30), a TVK worker, both from Vyasarpadi, allegedly went to the hospital to see the body of their associate Anand alias 'Pallu' Anand, an alleged rowdy from Ernavur who had reportedly died following breathing difficulties.

According to the police, the two allegedly gained access to the morgue after paying Rs 200 through Shankar, the driver of a battery operated vehicle, to morgue worker Srinivasan and obtaining the key. They allegedly entered the facility and recorded videos of several bodies.