TVK supporter heading to conference dies in road accident in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporter died while another is battling for life after they met with an accident in Teynampet on Sunday morning while on the way to attend the party’s first State conference in Vikravandi.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the accident happened near AG DMS Metro Rail station around 6.30 am, when an unidentified lorry collided with their two-wheeler. In the impact, one of them died on the spot, while the other sustained severe injuries and is now undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police officials rushed to the spot, cleared traffic, and have begun investigating the accident.