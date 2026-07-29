TVK MLA poaching case: Madras High Court grants conditional bail to two

The case arose from a complaint lodged by Elaiyaraja, alleging that one Thirunavukkarasu offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in the proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly. After he rejected the offer, Thirunavukkarasu called him again and threatened him and his family if he disclosed the conversation, he alleged.

Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and have so far arrested 14 persons in connection with the matter. Among them, Karthik and Ramesh filed petitions before the Madras High Court seeking bail.

After hearing the petitions, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted conditional bail to both accused, directing them to appear before the Triplicane police in the morning and evening until further orders.