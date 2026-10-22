TVK govt junks tender for training campus in Chennai

The cancellation comes after the TVK government's reported decision to review tenders finalised during the last six months of the previous regime.



The proposed campus was planned to house training facilities, accommodation and research centres to strengthen the institute's capacity to train officials from urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu.

The TNIUS, currently functioning from Coimbatore, provides training to municipal corporation commissioners, municipal commissioners, town panchayat executive officers and town planning officials. Its areas of focus include urban planning, geographic information systems, solid waste management, safe street design and disaster management.