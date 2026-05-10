TVK chief Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony to be telecast live at 20 locations across Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will telecast the swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister live on LED screens across 20 locations in Chennai on Sunday, May 10.
Corporation officials said arrangements have been made to enable the public across different parts of Chennai to witness the ceremony live. Large public screens will be installed at prominent locations including Anna Nagar Tower Park, Marina Beach, Koyambedu CMBT and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station, among other public gathering spots, according to a corporation notice.
The move follows the conclusion of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which resulted in a closely contested verdict and intense political developments over government formation in the State. After days of consultations and support negotiations among parties, TVK chief C Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as Chief Minister.
The prolonged post-poll deadlock ended on Saturday after the TVK secured the support of the VCK and later the IUML to back its bid to form the next government. Governor R V Arlekar subsequently invited Vijay to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 10 am on Sunday.
The two-year-old party now has the support of 120 MLAs-elect, including 107 from the TVK and 13 from its allies. The alliance will now have to prove its majority on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on or before May 13.