TVK chief Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony to be telecast live at 20 locations across Chennai

The move follows the conclusion of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which resulted in a closely contested verdict and intense political developments over government formation in the State. After days of consultations and support negotiations among parties, TVK chief C Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as Chief Minister.

The prolonged post-poll deadlock ended on Saturday after the TVK secured the support of the VCK and later the IUML to back its bid to form the next government. Governor R V Arlekar subsequently invited Vijay to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 10 am on Sunday.