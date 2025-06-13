TVK chief Vijay honours class 10 & 12 toppers in 3rd awards ceremony in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday honoured students who excelled in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations with certificates and incentives in Mahabalipuram.

The event marked the third phase of TVK's state-wide initiative to honour academic excellence among board examination toppers.

The first phase of the award ceremony was conducted on May 30 of last month, in which students from 88 constituencies were awarded, and in the second phase, on June 4, in which students from 84 constituencies were awarded. Girl students who scored first place were awarded a prize of diamond earrings, according to a Thanthi TV report

The students who scored 3rd place in all constituencies have been awarded a Rs 5000 cash prize and certificates.

