TVK hosts 3rd awards ceremony for class 10 & 12 toppers in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: The 3rd award ceremony hosted by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is being held on Friday at a hotel in Mahabalipuram to honour Class 10 and 12 toppers.

At the venue, bouncers reportedly denied entry to vehicles without event passes, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Reports also stated that an argument broke out between traffic police and bouncers over vehicles being parked along the roadside.

Approximately 2,000 people, including parents, are expected to attend the ceremony.