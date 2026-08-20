TVK cadre sexually abuses staff, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A TVK functionary was arrested by the city police for alleged sexual harassment of his woman employee.
The complainant was working at the private firm in Pulianthope, run by the arrested person, R Joseph Xavier (46), a TVK office bearer.
Police said the woman had quit her job after the company allegedly failed to pay her salary properly. She had been asking Xavier for her pending salary dues, which he allegedly failed to pay.
A few days ago, Xavier sent obscene photos to her and made obscene remarks in video calls.
Otteri police arrested Xavier on Thursday (August 20). He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.