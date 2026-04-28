Turn old T-shirts into art at this printmaking workshop

Open to beginners, the session will introduce participants to cyanotype and linocut techniques in a relaxed, experimental setting. Participants are encouraged to bring old T-shirts and tote bags to transform them into wearable art through printmaking.

The workshop is designed for anyone aged 16 and above, including students and first-time learners, with English as the medium of instruction. The session is led by Oops Art Club, founded by Augustina, a practising artist with an MFA and BFA in Fine Arts. Her workshops focus on slowing down and creating without pressure, encouraging participants to explore art as a process of connection and personal expression rather than perfection.