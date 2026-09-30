Turf war in Triplicane: 4 hack youth to death in front of mother

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old wi-fi technician was hacked to death outside his house in Triplicane on Monday night, and his mother sustained injuries while trying to intervene.
The police arrested four persons, all residents of the same locality, in connection with the murder, which was an alleged fallout of an existing rivalry over turf war in the neighbourhood.
According to the police, the deceased N Ajith was standing outside his house on VR Pillai Street when the accused gang picked up an argument with him. As the verbal duel escalated, the gang rounded up Ajith and attacked him with machetes.
Hearing him scream, Ajith’s mother N Sarasu (56) rushed out of the house and pleaded with the gang to stop, but the gang allegedly attacked her too and fled the scene. Neighbours rushed Ajith and Sarasu to a hospital, where Ajith was declared as brought dead.
The Ice House Police registered a case of murder and began investigations. The four arrested are H Harish (26), P Harish (26), Sanjay V (24) and Bonda Rajesh B (25). Initial probe revealed that the deceased was acquainted with all the accused persons and Ajith and Bonda Rajesh were known rivals.
According to police, Ajith had attacked Rajesh in 2020, which resulted in the latter losing some fingers. Rajesh had since been planning revenge against Ajith, and he gathered others who had enmity with Ajith and attacked him.
The police said Harish is listed as category 'A' rowdy in police records and has 14 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and assault, against him. Rajesh has 12 criminal cases pending against him.
Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the murder and raised concerns over the State's law-and-order situation.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the rising number of murders has created safety concerns among the people. He noted that the police department is under the chief minister who must recognise his responsibility to protect all.