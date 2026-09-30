Turf war in Triplicane: 4 hack youth to death in front of mother

According to the police, the deceased N Ajith was standing outside his house on VR Pillai Street when the accused gang picked up an argument with him. As the verbal duel escalated, the gang rounded up Ajith and attacked him with machetes.

Hearing him scream, Ajith’s mother N Sarasu (56) rushed out of the house and pleaded with the gang to stop, but the gang allegedly attacked her too and fled the scene. Neighbours rushed Ajith and Sarasu to a hospital, where Ajith was declared as brought dead.