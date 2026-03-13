TTDC to improve infra at St Thomas Mount

CHENNAI: In order to attract more tourists, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has started its work to further develop tourist infrastructures at St Thomas Mount in Chennai.
This infrastructure development is a part of the TTDC initiative to develop relatively lesser-known spots by equipping them with modern tourist facilities and infrastructure.
Accordingly, the chosen sites (lesser-known sports) are spread across the State, including St Thomas Mount and Keezhadi.
The other regions include Pottalpudur, Kodiampalayam, Poompuhar, Piranmalai, Kanadukathan, Maatu Oorani, Vairavanchetty Oorani, Periya Kovil Street, Heritage Entrance Area, Pudupattinam, Velankanni Church Streetscape, Old Nagapattinam Beach, Dutch Cemetery, Gopalapuram Church, Poolampatti Phase II, Manathal Eri, Mookaneri Lake, Therikaadu, Athisaya Manal Matha Church in Thoothukudi, Thovalai, Edapalaiyam Lake, Pennycuick Manimandapam.
"It has also been planned to improve a comprehensive tourism destination especially in St Thomas Mount focusing on sustainable tourism development that aligns with the unique ecological, cultural, and socio-economic characteristics of the destination", he said adding "the research and data collection will include a utility survey, topographical survey, soil survey, tourist survey, and survey of stakeholders such as hoteliers and tour operators".