True devotees are appreciating Dravidian Model govt’s efforts, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that true devotees are appreciating the Dravidian Model government’s initiatives to implement various schemes through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

However, those who exploit religious sentiment and devotion for political gain are opposing this government and its initiatives.

Several cases have been foisted against this government to stall its achievements. However, it has the ability to overcome these legal battles and continue its good work, said the CM while participating in a ceremony organised by the HR & CE department for the wedding of 31 couples in Chennai.

Recalling former CM M Karunanidhi’s popular dialogue from the movie Parasakthi, starring actor Sivaji Ganesan, that "they are not against temples; they oppose the idea of temples becoming dens of wrongdoers," Stalin stated that his government is not against believers and treats all religions equally while protecting their rights. “This is the reason we proclaim with courage that this is the Dravidian Model government,” said the CM.

Stalin also praised Minister P K Sekarbabu, stating that whenever they meet or he receives a phone call from the minister, Sekarbabu shares news of successful legal battles in court.

“So, I am glad that I have chosen the right person to head the department,” said the CM, listing the successful legal battles that paved the way for the appointment of 24 non-Brahmin archakars in temples, conducting consecrations in Tamil, and several other legal challenges over the last three years.

He also catalogued schemes of the department such as renovating ancient temples, extending free meal schemes and monetising the temple jewels and offering pilgrimage tours to devotees that received overwhelming responses from the public.

Wishing the newlywed couples, the CM urged them to name their children in Tamil.