Truck rams into two-wheeler in Madhavaram; kills baby, mother

The deceased were Sharmila (28), a homemaker, and her six-month-old daughter. Sharmila's husband, Nithyanandham (34), who works at a private mobile phone company near Sriperumbudur, was riding the motorcycle. The family was travelling from their residence in Puzhal to Sharmila's mother's house in Kodungaiyur when the accident happened, police investigations revealed.

The container lorry was heading towards Ennore from Madhavaram and hit the motorcycle. All the occupants in the bike were thrown to the ground on impact, and the woman and the baby came under the wheels of the truck.

Nithyanandham survived with injuries. Police said that he was wearing a helmet.