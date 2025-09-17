Truck driver escapes after assaulting RTO official; nabbed after 5-km chase

CHENNAI: A truck driver from Uttar Pradesh was arrested late on Monday night after a dramatic chase, after he allegedly assaulted a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official and damaged public property near Nazarathpet close to Poonamallee.

The incident happened during a routine vehicle inspection checkpoint in Nazarathpet. Vehicle inspector Chandran and other officials flagged a goods truck coming from Chennai Port to stop for a check.

Ignoring this, the driver, identified as Mohammed Ali from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly sped away without stopping. However, he stopped after proceeding a short distance. The officials imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 for non-compliance.

Enraged by the hefty penalty, Ali allegedly violently assaulted the vehicle inspector, punching and kicking him repeatedly. Before the others could restrain him, Ali fled the scene on his truck, breaking through barricades that were placed in the middle of the road.

Keen to ensure that the driver does not escape, a team of RTO officials and local police personnel began chasing the vehicle. They pursued the truck for nearly five km before finally managing to intercept the vehicle and apprehend the driver.

Vehicle inspector Chandran, who sustained injuries to his hand and leg in the attack, is receiving medical treatment.