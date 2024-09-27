Trio held for attempt to sell panchaloha idols in TP Chatram

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 3-member gang and seized three panchaloha idols, believed to be over 150 to 250 years old, during a vehicle inspection in TP Chatram. The recovered idols are one-foot-high idols of lord Murugan, and goddesses Valli, and Deivayani.

The arrested were identified as Irshad Mohammad (48), from Paruthipattu, Rajesh (34), and from KK Nagarand Akash Ebenezer (30), who was involved in a few cases reported by the state police.

The police have sent photographs of the seized idols to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to examine and confirm the age of these idols.

Police said that based on a tip-off they intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint near Madina Mosque in TP Chatram on Tuesday.When questioned about the bike documents and driving licence, the rider gave evasive replies.

Further inspection revealed that the rider was Irshad Mohammad and he was carrying three panchaloha idols. Police said that he had devised a plan to sell these idols through his associates Akash and Rajesh, who run a shop in Moore Market. Police handed over the seized idols to the idol wing for further probe.