Trio from Bengal swindles Rs 2.3 lakh from Chennai man; nabbed

CHENNAI: Three persons from West Bengal were arrested by the cyber crime wing of the city police for cheating a city resident of over Rs 2.3 lakh through a cyber scam. The arrested persons were identified as Biru Chaudhary (36), Biju Chaudhary (31) and Suronith Sen (32).

According to the police, on August 12, the 60-year-old victim, Debendran Narayankar, received a text message on his phone stating that “SBI YONO reward points Rs. 9730 will expire today.” The victim entered his bank account details and other personal details in the phishing link attached with the SMS, after which Rs 2.3 lakh was siphoned off his bank account.

He then filed a police complaint, after which the East Zone cyber crime team traced the phone numbers attached to the bank accounts to which the money was transferred and arrested the trio.

After being produced at a court in West Bengal, they were brought to the city on transit warrant and remanded in judicial custody in Chennai.