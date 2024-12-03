Trio creates ruckus at Stanley GH and assault cop; held

CHENNAI: Alleging medical negligence as the reason for the death of their 75-year-old relative, three persons created a ruckus at Government Stanley Hospital and allegedly attacked a police special sub-inspector who attempted to intervene and pacify.

Police sources said that the 75-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital with complaints of breathing difficulties on Saturday succumbed a day later. After the news of her death spread among family members, three of her relatives created a ruckus in the hospital and damaged the door of the ward.

SSI Ashok Kumar (53), attempted to intervene and pacify them. However, the trio ganged up and allegedly assaulted him, police said. Based on his complaint, police arrested Francis (35), Dilip (19), and Kishore (21). All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

A month ago, a patient’s son repeatedly stabbed a senior doctor on duty at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy over grievances regarding the treatment of his mother, creating a flutter at the hospital which extended to the streets as outraged medical professionals resorted to protests.

The assailant, M Vignesh (26), of Perungalathur, who holds a diploma in automobile engineering, was arrested by the police.