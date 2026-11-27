Often, the gentler sex has to—and does—find greater inner strength to endure the emotional and physical stress placed on them by their families, friends and adversaries. Apart from coping with their own conflicts, a number of women possess immense empathy and reach out to others going through great ordeals.

Epics capture the valour and sagacity of those who prevail, but typically, the role of the person who supported them and helped them remain steadfast during their darkest hours is rarely celebrated. This opens up an avenue for exploration, and this is what Trijata: The Promise of Dawn aims to do: bridge this lacuna by bringing a secondary character centre stage.

Produced by Storyweavers by Usharani, the stage production will bring together three distinct artistic sensibilities. Written and conceptualised by Bharatanatyam exponent and research scholar Dr Anuradha Ramesh, it features renowned theatre artiste Dharma Raman, who also essays the role of Sita. The programme will be held on November 28 at 6.30 pm at Muthamizh Peravai, TN Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam.

In a chat, Dharma Raman expands on the importance of empathy among women, especially in today's context.