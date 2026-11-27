CHENNAI: Stress and conflict are intrinsic parts of human existence. The mental pressure on women has always been compounded by the structure of society, since time immemorial.
Often, the gentler sex has to—and does—find greater inner strength to endure the emotional and physical stress placed on them by their families, friends and adversaries. Apart from coping with their own conflicts, a number of women possess immense empathy and reach out to others going through great ordeals.
Epics capture the valour and sagacity of those who prevail, but typically, the role of the person who supported them and helped them remain steadfast during their darkest hours is rarely celebrated. This opens up an avenue for exploration, and this is what Trijata: The Promise of Dawn aims to do: bridge this lacuna by bringing a secondary character centre stage.
Produced by Storyweavers by Usharani, the stage production will bring together three distinct artistic sensibilities. Written and conceptualised by Bharatanatyam exponent and research scholar Dr Anuradha Ramesh, it features renowned theatre artiste Dharma Raman, who also essays the role of Sita. The programme will be held on November 28 at 6.30 pm at Muthamizh Peravai, TN Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam.
In a chat, Dharma Raman expands on the importance of empathy among women, especially in today's context.
What is the format? Is it a play or a dance drama?
We are combining three distinct features: dance, live music and shadow puppetry.
Why focus on Trijata and not Surpanakha or Sita?
Trijata is a lesser-known character from the Sundara Kanda who stood by Sita throughout her captivity in Ashok Vann. She did this despite being a rakshasi. Being Ravana's niece (Vibhishana's daughter), she chose compassion over clan. And that choice calls for immense inner courage.
We all know that Trijata was Sita's only source of support in Lanka. What more will your show explore?
We speak of the trauma that Sita endured, and how, even after she was crowned queen in Ayodhya, it continued to haunt her.
In today's context, will the story of wilful confinement keep audiences engaged?
Don't you see the conflicts around you, dogging many families? Aren't empathy and power dynamics affecting women dominant aspects of our world today? Our story connects with the modern age, as women continue to face society's judgement and scrutiny and battle unknown enemies and faceless trolling.
The challenge in tackling a subject like female empathy lies in engaging men in such discourses. How do you plan to take this forward?
When a woman says NO, she means it! No amount of wealth, power or superior position can influence her to submit. And if forced, it is sure to lead to the man's downfall. That is our message for men.
You have chosen to play Sita. Why?
Yes, I play Sita. The character resonates with me. Her pain, suffering and distress, which she endured with exemplary strength, hope and steadfast faith, are truly inspiring.
How do you, as Sita, view Trijata?
Trijata went against her king to stand with Sita. She reached out beyond her bloodline, caste and social conditioning. I feel we receive support and solace from the most unexpected quarters. Sometimes, even our own family members or women of high stature may let us down, but someone who does not belong to our system may lend us a shoulder. Trijata reinforces my faith in humanity, and I am sure this will resonate with others who come to watch our play.
Women need to be there for one another, recognise each other's flaws and strengths, and still be the balm on each other's souls.
- The writer is a senior journalist based in Chennai.