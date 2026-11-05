Trial on, Chennai airport to introduce DigiYatra for international departures in 2027

CHENNAI: The Chennai airport is set to introduce the DigiYatra digital passenger verification system for international departure passengers from early 2027. A two-month trial of the system began on November 1 and will continue until December 31.
As part of the trial, DigiYatra verification is being tested for passengers travelling to Dubai and Colombo on Indigo Airlines. It will gradually be extended to additional international flights and other airlines.
DigiYatra has been in operation at Chennai airport for domestic departures since April 2024. Under this system, passengers can complete entry verification digitally, reducing the time required to enter the airport. As the facility was available only for domestic passengers, there were continuous requests from travellers flying abroad to extend the service to the international terminal as well.
Following their requests, the Airports Authority of India initiated the DigiYatra international passenger trials from November 1. The trial will continue till December 31.
During the initial phase, the facility is being tested for Indigo flights operating from Chennai to Dubai and Colombo. It will gradually be extended to additional international flights and other airlines.
International passengers who wish to use the facility must create a valid digital identity through the DigiYatra mobile application using their e-passport. Then, the e-passport will be scanned, and the electronic chip information embedded in the passport will be verified using a smartphone.
The digital identity generated through this process will be stored in the DigiYatra digital wallet on the passenger's smartphone. To assist passengers with registration and explain how to use the facility, airport authorities are planning to deploy support personnel called Digi Buddies.
However, DigiYatra’s introduction will not replace the mandatory document verification procedures carried out by airlines or the formalities conducted by immigration officials. These procedures will continue as usual for international passengers.
The Chennai airport already has a fast-track immigration system for international passengers, enabling eligible travellers to complete immigration checks quickly without long waiting periods.
Airport officials said the new digital facility is expected to make the overall departure process smoother and reduce waiting time for international passengers travelling from Chennai.