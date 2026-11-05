Trial on, Chennai airport to introduce DigiYatra for international departures in 2027

As part of the trial, DigiYatra verification is being tested for passengers travelling to Dubai and Colombo on Indigo Airlines. It will gradually be extended to additional international flights and other airlines.

DigiYatra has been in operation at Chennai airport for domestic departures since April 2024. Under this system, passengers can complete entry verification digitally, reducing the time required to enter the airport. As the facility was available only for domestic passengers, there were continuous requests from travellers flying abroad to extend the service to the international terminal as well.

Following their requests, the Airports Authority of India initiated the DigiYatra international passenger trials from November 1. The trial will continue till December 31.