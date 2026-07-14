Travelling via Chennai Egmore? Here's a guide to the facilities available at the railway station

CHENNAI: Chennai Egmore Railway Station, one of Tamil Nadu's busiest rail hubs connecting the city with several southern districts, offering a range of passenger facilities that many travellers remain unaware of despite using the station regularly.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, railway authorities have listed several services, including porter assistance, battery car rides, luggage storage and wheelchair support, for the convenience of passengers.
Passengers can hire porters to carry luggage weighing up to 45 kg from the train to the station exit for Rs 70.
A trolley service is available for luggage weighing up to 120 kg at a charge of Rs 125.
Wheelchair and stretcher services are available for Rs 65. Passengers requiring a wheelchair can contact the Assistant Railway Station Master at Platform 4.
Passengers can register complaints or seek assistance by calling 9003061958.
Battery-operated car service is available within the station premises at Rs 20 per passenger.
Passengers can store their belongings in the station's security room for Rs 20 for up to one day. An additional Rs 30 will be charged for each extra day of storage.