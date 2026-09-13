Transport secretary inspects special buses at Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: Transport Secretary L Nirmal Raj on Saturday (September 12) inspected the operation of special buses at the Kilambakkam bus terminus in view of the Vinayaka Chaturthi holiday period.
He also chaired a meeting at Kilambakkam to review the arrangements and special bus operations planned for the upcoming Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali holiday periods.
Speaking to reporters, Nirmal Raj said that the review meeting was held as per the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and advice of Chief Secretary to assess the arrangements for operating special buses during the upcoming Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali holidays.
He added that officials too inspected the special buses being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings during the three-day Vinayaka Chaturthi holiday period and reviewed whether adequate bus facilities had been provided for passengers travelling to various destinations.
“Studies will be conducted on setting up temporary bus stands for Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali holidays and on identifying the locations from which special buses will be operated. The aim is to ensure smooth traffic movement without congestion and inconvenience to passengers,” he said. “Based on this, necessary measures would be taken and recommendations would be submitted to the Transport Minister and the Chief Secretary for taking appropriate decisions.”
Metropolitan Transport Corporation managing director VP Jayaseelan, Deputy Commissioner of Police K Prabhakar, State Express Transport Corporation managing director K Gunasekaran and senior transport officials were present.