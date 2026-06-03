Transforming rural schools, one school at a time

OSAAT is a non-profit organisation that works to improve government schools in rural areas through infrastructure development and digital learning initiatives. The organisation was started with the idea that every child, regardless of where they live, deserves access to a safe and inspiring place to learn. Over the years, OSAAT has worked with schools across India, helping address some of the challenges faced by rural students.

According to Vadiraja, many schools still struggle with poor infrastructure, inadequate sanitation facilities and limited access to technology. “When children study in buildings that are damaged or poorly maintained, it affects how they feel about themselves. At the same time, children in cities have access to modern facilities and better resources. We want to reduce that gap,” he tells us.