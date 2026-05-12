Transforming lives: SHG women hone their business skills via Magizh Cafe kiosks

Each café is managed by a team of three women from an SHG, specifically prioritising widows and female heads of households. The cafés serve nutritious, millet-based dishes to the community. The menu features traditional favourites like ladoos, paniyaram, vadai and sundal, alongside various soups, fresh juices, tea, and coffee. They also accept bulk orders for food preparation.

The café at Arignar Anna Park in Royapuram is managed by P Vani, S Vinothpriya, and E Koteeswari. “We prepare and serve millet-based recipes to the public using only sunflower oil,” said Vani, a mother of two. “The café operates daily from 6 am to 8 pm. We’re also planning to add a refrigerator to the kiosk soon.”

For Vani, the business is about more than just income. “Running this café has increased my courage and sharpened my entrepreneurial skills. It has changed my identity within society and among my relatives. It has given me confidence and boldness; now, I am even in a position to provide work to others.”

S Suman, a resident of Choolai, who works near Anna Park, noted, “The vazhaipoo vadai and paniyaram are delicious. But adding more fresh juices and cold water to the menu will help visitors in this sweltering heat.”

In Chintadripet, P Jansi, an SHG member who lost her husband a few months ago, manages a kiosk at May Day Park. “The income I earn here helps me support my family independently. Many visitors enjoy our special juices, such as bottle gourd, pumpkin, and ABC (Apple, Beetroot, Carrot) juice,” Jansi said.

At the Tholkappia Park, the Magizh Café even offers table service. H Manjula, another SHG member, explained that they had received specialised training on customer service and food preparation.

“It has been my long-term desire to be self-reliant and run a business. We’re grateful to the department for this initiative,” Manjula said. “On weekdays, we earn a profit of around Rs 2,000, which doubles on weekends. We even have regular visitors who have started giving us monthly food orders.”

Juices are fresh, and the food items are tasty, said visitors who come to Tholkappia Park.