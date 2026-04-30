Transformer blast kills 2 foraging for ice apples

The deceased were identified as Delhi Ganesh and Dakshinamurthy, both 17 and residents of Sirumangadu village near Sriperumbudur and first-year students at a private college in the locality.

According to the police, on Thursday morning, the hot weather drove the two students, along with a few friends, to a palm tree that stood close to a transformer. Ganesh and Dakshinamurthy climbed the tree to cut ice apples. And during the process, a bunch of falling fruits got trapped on transformer wires. When they were attempting to retrieve it, the transformer exploded and caught fire.