Trans person arrested for murdering platform dweller in New Washermanpet

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old transgender person was arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of a platform dweller in New Washermanpet.

On May 23, a police team from New Washermanpet was alerted about a man lying unconscious. Officials went to the spot and took him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The deceased was identified as John Basha (39), a platform dweller. Basha's body was moved to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination and a case of unnatural death was registered.

The preliminary post-mortem results suggested that Basha was brutally attacked and injuries on his neck suggested that he might have been murdered.

The detailed probe revealed that on May 22 night, Basha, who was in an inebriated state, got into a tussle with the transgender person, A Malaika (38). But she walked away. When they met again the next morning, the argument escalated, and the transgender person assaulted Basha repeatedly. After he fell down, Malaika trampled on his neck, leading to his death.

The New Washermenpet police booked Malaika on murder charges and arrested her on Sunday.