Train services hit across Chennai-Bengaluru routes till July 7

CHENNAI: More than 10 train services between Chennai and Bengaluru, along with several long-distance routes passing through the corridor, will be affected between May 29 and July 7 due to yard remodelling works at Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield.
Key services on the Chennai–Bengaluru and Chennai–Mysuru corridors will be cancelled on select days between June 3 and July 7. These include the Chennai Central–Ashokapuram Kaveri Express and its return service, Chennai–Bengaluru Superfast Mail, Yesvantpur–Chennai Superfast Express, Mysuru–Chennai Superfast Express and MEMU services between Bengaluru and Jolarpettai.
Apart from cancellations, several trains will be rescheduled on specific dates including May 29, June 2, June 7, June 19, June 23 and July 3, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to up to three hours. Services such as the Mysuru–Renigunta Superfast Express, SMVT Bengaluru–New Tinsukia Express, Kaveri Express and Hatia–Bengaluru Express are among those affected.
Diversions have also been announced for multiple long-distance trains on select dates in June and July. These trains will run on alternate routes, skipping major junctions such as Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Arakkonam and Perambur. Affected services include the Mysuru–Howrah Express, SMVT Bengaluru–Guwahati Express, Hatia–Bengaluru Express, Dadar–Puducherry Express and Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat.
In addition, a Jolarpettai–KSR Bengaluru MEMU service will be partially cancelled on July 7, operating only up to Devangonthi.