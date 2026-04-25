Train services hit across Chennai-Bengaluru routes till July 7

Apart from cancellations, several trains will be rescheduled on specific dates including May 29, June 2, June 7, June 19, June 23 and July 3, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to up to three hours. Services such as the Mysuru–Renigunta Superfast Express, SMVT Bengaluru–New Tinsukia Express, Kaveri Express and Hatia–Bengaluru Express are among those affected.