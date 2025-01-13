Train reservation counters in Chennai to work till 2 pm on Jan 14

CHENNAI: The computerised Passenger Reservation Centres in Chennai Division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift, similar to the Sunday pattern of working (8 am to 2 pm) on Tuesday.

The South Western Railway has notified a change in the pattern of Train 16022 Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express leaving Mysuru at 9 pm tomorrow due to line block/power block for facilitating engineering works at Bengaluru Cantonment.

Train 16022 Mysuru Express would be diverted via KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Hebbal, Banaswadi, Baiyyappanahalli and Krishnarajapuram skipping stoppage at Cantonment, a release issued by Southern Railway said.