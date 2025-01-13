Begin typing your search...

    Train reservation counters in Chennai to work till 2 pm on Jan 14

    The South Western Railway has notified a change in the pattern of Train 16022 Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express leaving Mysuru at 9 pm tomorrow.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Jan 2025 7:20 PM IST
    Train reservation counters in Chennai to work till 2 pm on Jan 14
    X

    Reservation counters

    CHENNAI: The computerised Passenger Reservation Centres in Chennai Division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift, similar to the Sunday pattern of working (8 am to 2 pm) on Tuesday.

    The South Western Railway has notified a change in the pattern of Train 16022 Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express leaving Mysuru at 9 pm tomorrow due to line block/power block for facilitating engineering works at Bengaluru Cantonment.

    Train 16022 Mysuru Express would be diverted via KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Hebbal, Banaswadi, Baiyyappanahalli and Krishnarajapuram skipping stoppage at Cantonment, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    southern raiwaypassenger reservation systemworking hoursSouth Western Railway
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick