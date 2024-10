Train rescheduled and diverted due to accident near Kavaraipettai

CHENNAI: Train No 22802 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Visakhapatnam Express scheduled to leave at 10:00 am on Saturday is rescheduled to leave at 12:30 hrs (late by 2 hours and 30 minutes) and will run via diverted route of Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur, duly skipping stoppage at Sulurupetta due to the train accident, said a Southern Railway statement