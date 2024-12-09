Tragedy strikes family ahead of baby's first birthday celebration

CHENNAI: A heart-wrenching incident occurred when a family of three, on their way to distribute invitation cards for their baby’s first birthday, met with a tragic accident.

The mishap claimed the life of the 11-month-old boy, while his parents sustained serious injuries.

The family, hailing from Guduvanchery, had planned to celebrate their child’s first birthday on December 20 in a grand manner.

On the fateful day, Nandakumar, his wife, and their baby set out in an auto-rickshaw, to distribute invitation to their relatives and friends.

As they neared the Malayambakkam area near Kundrathur, the auto-rickshaw, which was reportedly speeding, suddenly lost control, hit the barrier wall along the road, and overturned.

Passersby and other motorists rushed to the place rescuing the family and took them to a nearby private hospital.

Tragically, the baby, who was to celebrate his first birthday soon, died before receiving treatment.

Police from the Traffic Investigation Wing arrived at the scene, recovered the child’s body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The untimely death of the baby has left the parents, relatives, and friends grief-stricken.