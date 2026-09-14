CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the GST Road after seven cars collided near Pulipakkam in Chengalpattu, causing a two-kilometre traffic pile-up.
People who had travelled to their native places for the three-day holiday have been returning to Chennai in large numbers since Monday afternoon. This has resulted in heavy traffic on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, with a large number of vehicles heading towards the city.
Meanwhile, a seven-car multiple collision occurred near Pulipakkam in Chengalpattu on Monday afternoon. Police said a car travelling on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway suddenly applied the brakes near Pulipakkam and stopped. Several cars were following the vehicle, and the drivers were unable to stop in time. As a result, seven cars collided with one another.
The accident caused severe traffic congestion on the highway, with vehicles forming a queue stretching nearly two kilometres. As traffic was already moving at a slow speed due to the heavy congestion, no one involved in the accident sustained any major injuries.
Following the accident, Chengalpattu Taluk police rushed to the spot, removed the vehicles involved in the collision and took steps to regulate traffic. However, the accident resulted in heavy traffic congestion on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway for more than two hours.
Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident.