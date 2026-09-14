Traffic was affected on the GST Road after seven cars collided near Pulipakkam

People who had travelled to their native places for the three-day holiday have been returning to Chennai in large numbers since Monday afternoon. This has resulted in heavy traffic on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, with a large number of vehicles heading towards the city.

Meanwhile, a seven-car multiple collision occurred near Pulipakkam in Chengalpattu on Monday afternoon. Police said a car travelling on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway suddenly applied the brakes near Pulipakkam and stopped. Several cars were following the vehicle, and the drivers were unable to stop in time. As a result, seven cars collided with one another.

The accident caused severe traffic congestion on the highway, with vehicles forming a queue stretching nearly two kilometres. As traffic was already moving at a slow speed due to the heavy congestion, no one involved in the accident sustained any major injuries.