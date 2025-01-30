Traffic restrictions on ECR, 200 Feet Road on January 31, police ask motorists to use OMR, GST Road

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police Commissioner has announced traffic restrictions in Chennai on Friday, in view of the wedding ceremony of a family member of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Mamallapuram and scheduled visit of current Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Restrictions:

- Vehicles coming from Sholinganallur to Akkarai will be diverted at Sholinganallur junction via OMR.

- Vehicles coming from Mahabalipuram to ECR will be diverted at Kovalam junction via Kelambakkam.

- Vehicles coming from Tiruporur to OMR will be diverted at Kelambakkam junction.

- Vehicles going to Chennai Airport can use OMR, GST Road, and Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions:

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on OMR, ECR, and 200 Feet Radial Road from 2 pm to 11:30 pm on Friday.

The restrictions are being implemented to reduce traffic congestion. Motorists are advised to avoid ECR, 200 Feet Radial Road, and use OMR and GST Road instead.

The Chennai city police also announced the following traffic arrangements from 14:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs for smooth and hassle-free traffic. Motorists traveling from Chennai Airport to East Coast Road (ECR) are advised to take the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) as an alternative route to reach their destinations. All commercial vehicles will be restricted from using the Airport–ECR route during the specified hours