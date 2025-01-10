Traffic modification on Anna Salai-GP Road junction announced; check details

CHENNAI: To alleviate traffic congestion and prevent snarls on Anna Salai, a traffic modification will be implemented at the Anna Salai-GP Road junction from Sunday, said GCTP (Greater Chennai Traffic Police).

At present, vehicles from General Patters Road towards Parrys are allowed into the Anna Salai-GP Road junction., where both incoming and outgoing vehicles are stopped, which creates traffic snarls during peak hours.

To ease the traffic at the junction, traffic modification will be implemented. Vehicles from GP Road junction towards Parrys will not be allowed to cross Anna Salai. They will be allowed to turn left towards Anna Salai and to take U-turn near LIC (proposed centre median to be open) towards Dams Road to reach their destination.

All vehicles from Anna Statue via GP Road towards Tower Clock junction (outgoing side) will be allowed as usual. Vehicles from Anna Flyover towards GP Road will be allowed to take a U-turn near Mount Road mosque (near Buhari Hotel) to reach GP Road.

Without the stoppage at the Anna Salai-GP Road junction signal, and these changes in place, traffic will move smoothly and continuously. It will also reduce congestion and improve traffic flow, the GCTP said.