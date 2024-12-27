Traffic island near Kauvery Hospital named after director K Balachander

CHENNAI: In a tribute to legendary filmmaker K Balachander, the traffic island near Kauvery Hospital on Luz Church Road in Ward-123 under Teynampet Zone in Chennai has been officially renamed as 'Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Traffic Island’.

A nameplate bearing the new name was officially unveiled by municipal administration minister KN Nehru on Thursday, on the orders of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mylapore MLA Dha Velu, Mayor R Priya, and Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, among others. Also present were K Balachander's daughter Pushpa Kandhasamy and family, as well as members of the film fraternity like Poovilangu Mohan, S Ve Sekar, and Pyramid Natarajan.