Traffic hit on GST Road after truck suffers tyre burst

On Thursday morning, a lorry travelling from Chengalpattu towards Tambaram came to a halt on the Irumbuliyur flyover after one of its tyres burst. The stalled vehicle blocked traffic on GST Road, leading to long queues.



The stretch from Maraimalai Nagar through Vandalur, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Meenambakkam and Guindy, which witnesses heavy traffic, was hit.



Students heading to educational institutions and office-goers were among the worst affected. Cars, buses, autorickshaws and even two-wheelers were caught in the gridlock, with many unable to move for long periods.