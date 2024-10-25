Traffic gridlock in Tambaram as angry public stage blockade over poor road work

CHENNAI: Traffic on the Tambaram Dharga Road was severely disrupted on Friday morning due to a road blockade staged by the people in the neighbourhood, who were protesting the poor condition of the road there.

The protesters demanded that the officials should undertake and finish the pending works immediately, especially repairing a damaged bridge and completing stormwater drain works, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The blockade affected road users during peak office hours, who were stuck on the road for a long time. This led to arguments between motorists and protesters, which only complicated the situation further.