Traffic diversions on OMR for Metro Rail works

As part of the ongoing CMRL phase-2 works, rectification works of the 900 mm diameter sewer pipeline will be carried out on the incoming carriageway of Rajiv Gandhi Salai, in front of the Elnet Office, police said.

To facilitate the works safely, GCTP has announced traffic changes from Tuesday (September 1) to Saturday (September 5) between 11 pm and 5 am.

Accordingly, the stretch of Rajiv Gandhi Salai from Tidel Park Junction to Indira Nagar Signal in the incoming direction will be closed for general traffic during the above-mentioned night hours. Entry will be permitted only for Tidel Park- and Elnet-bound pick-up/drop-off vehicles.