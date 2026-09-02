Traffic diversions on OMR for Metro Rail works

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic changes on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) in front of Elnet office to facilitate construction works for metro rail project.
As part of the ongoing CMRL phase-2 works, rectification works of the 900 mm diameter sewer pipeline will be carried out on the incoming carriageway of Rajiv Gandhi Salai, in front of the Elnet Office, police said.
To facilitate the works safely, GCTP has announced traffic changes from Tuesday (September 1) to Saturday (September 5) between 11 pm and 5 am.
Accordingly, the stretch of Rajiv Gandhi Salai from Tidel Park Junction to Indira Nagar Signal in the incoming direction will be closed for general traffic during the above-mentioned night hours. Entry will be permitted only for Tidel Park- and Elnet-bound pick-up/drop-off vehicles.
At Tidel Park Junction, incoming vehicles will be diverted onto the outgoing carriageway of Rajiv Gandhi Salai and will proceed up to Indira Nagar Signal, where they will rejoin the incoming carriageway.
Vehicles bound for Ramanujam IT City may access the area via the U-turn at Indira Nagar Signal. The new flyover on Sardar Patel Road near Madhya Kailash will remain closed to traffic during the work period.
Heavy vehicles, including MTC buses, coming from Guindy will not be permitted to take a right turn at Madhya Kailash Junction towards Rajiv Gandhi Salai. They will be diverted via Adyar Junction – LB Road – Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue – 11th Cross Street – 10th Cross Street – MG Road, and thereafter rejoin LB Road towards ECR/OMR.
Light vehicles coming from Guindy will be permitted to take a right turn towards Rajiv Gandhi Salai. At Indira Nagar Signal, they will be diverted via Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue - 3rd Avenue – Kalakshetra Junction, and thereafter join LB Road towards ECR/OMR.