Traffic diversions on LB Road from June 27 for CMRL construction works

For buses and heavy vehicles heading to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge:

Vehicles proceeding from Tiruvanmiyur towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge will be diverted at the LB Road–MG Road Junction. The designated route is: MG Road → Left turn → Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road → Left turn → Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue → LB Road.

Vehicles coming from Besant Nagar via 7th Avenue MG Road must take a right turn onto Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road, followed by a Left turn onto Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue to reach LB Road.