Traffic diversions on LB Road from June 27 for CMRL construction works

CHENNAI: In view of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) work, traffic police have announced a traffic diversion plan affecting a major stretch of LB Road. The measures are necessitated by upcoming underground construction works for the metro rail project and will come into effect from June 27 (Saturday).
The traffic changes will be implemented due to the closure of the LB Road stretch between the Indian Oil Petrol Bunk Signal Junction and the LB Road–MG Road Junction. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow the designated alternative routes to avoid delays.
Vehicles proceeding from Tiruvanmiyur towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge will be diverted at the LB Road–MG Road Junction. The designated route is: MG Road → Left turn → Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road → Left turn → Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue → LB Road.
Vehicles coming from Besant Nagar via 7th Avenue MG Road must take a right turn onto Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road, followed by a Left turn onto Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue to reach LB Road.
Commuters travelling from LB Road towards Tiruvanmiyur shall proceed via: LB Road x Shastri Nagar Junction → Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue → Right turn → 11th Cross Street → Left turn → 8th Cross Street → Right turn → 10th Cross Street → MG Road.
Previously one-way corridors, the stretch from Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road to LB Road via Mahatma Gandhi Road, and the route from Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue to Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road, will be temporarily converted into two-way roads for the duration of the work.
Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road will operate as a one-way road towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge.
11th Cross Street will function as a one-way road towards Tiruvanmiyur.
Light motor vehicles and other smaller vehicles travelling from Tiruvanmiyur towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge will be diverted at the LB Road–MG Road Junction. The alternate route is: Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue → Right turn → 1st Main Road → Right and Left turn → 1st Avenue → Right turn → LB Road (Indian Oil Petrol Bunk Signal Junction).
Authorities have strictly prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles on Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue Road during the diversion period. The public and motorists are urged to cooperate with the traffic regulations and follow the diversions to ensure their safety and the smooth progress of the metro rail construction. Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time.