Traffic diversions near Marina Beach on August 7 for DMK procession

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on Thursday near Marina Beach for the silent procession to be taken by CM Stalin, Tamil Nadu Ministers, MLAs and DMK cadres, from Kalaignar statue (Omandurar complex) on Anna Salai to Kalaignar memorial on the occasion of former CM M Karunanidhi’s 7th death anniversary.

The procession is expected to start at 8 am. Elaborate arrangements are made to ensure the free flow of traffic. However, if required, vehicles from War Memorial towards Napier Bridge will be diverted towards Flag Staff Road, and those from Gandhi Statue towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Kannagi Statue junction towards Bharathi Salai.

When the procession proceeds on Wallajah Salai, vehicles from Anna Salai will be diverted at Anna Statue towards Periyar Statue. Traffic might slow down on Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Dams Road, Blackers Road and Kamarajar Salai.