Traffic diversions near Adyar telephone exchange on 14.09.2024 announced; check details

CHENNAI: Owing to the CMRL work near Adyar Telephone Exchange, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on Saturday on a trial basis.

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from Dr.Muthulakshmi Road towards Thiruvanmiyur will be restricted at Adyar Telephone Exchange.

Instead, they will proceed towards Kamaraj Avenue 2nd cross street (left turn) - Shasthri Nagar 1st Main Road-Mahatma Gandhi road (right turn) and Lattice Bridge Road (left turn). This stretch will function as one-way traffic.

Vehicles coming from Thiruvanmiyur Signal will not be allowed to take a right turn at Mahatma Gandhi Road.

There will be no restriction for vehicles coming from Thiruvanmiyur towards Adyar Flyover.