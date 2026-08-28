Traffic diversions in Besant Nagar for Velankanni Church festival

The flag-hoisting ceremony and chariot procession will be held on August 29 from 4.30 p.m., while the grand chariot procession is scheduled for September 7 at 7.30 p.m. The flag-lowering ceremony will be held on September 8.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on roads around 6th Avenue (Beach Road), 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue, 4th Main Road and 7th Avenue during the processions.

Vehicles approaching from the ECR and OMR will be diverted via Adyar Bus Depot, Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue and Indira Nagar 1st Main Road towards LB Road. Buses will be diverted through M.G. Road and Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road.