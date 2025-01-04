Traffic diversions for Chennai marathon on January 5; check details here

CHENNAI: On account of the marathon organised by Chennai Runners on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions from 3 am to 8 am.

Vehicles will not be allowed from War Memorial to Gandhi Statue in incoming and outgoing directions. There will be no change of traffic in the incoming direction from Thiru Vi Ka bridge to Gandhi Statue via Dr DGS Dinakaran Salai, Santhome High Road, up to Gandhi Statue.

Vehicles will not be allowed from War Memorial to Thiru Vi Ka bridge and will be diverted to Flag Staff Road - Wallajah Point - Anna Salai to reach their destination. Vehicles plying from RK Salai will not be allowed towards Gandhi Statue and will be diverted to VM Street via Royapettah High Road, Luz Corner, RK Mutt Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles plying from LB Road - SP Road Junction will not be allowed towards Besant Avenue Road and will be diverted to LB Road, Shastri Nagar towards Tiruvanmiyur signal to reach their destination.

Vehicles plying from Gandhi Mandapam point will not be allowed towards OMR and will be diverted at CPT Junction towards LB Road, Shastri Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur signal to reach their destination.

Vehicles plying from Besant Nagar 7th Avenue Junction will not be allowed towards Elliots Beach and will be diverted towards MG Road to reach their destination.

MTC Buses will be allowed to Besant Nagar Depot and will not be allowed towards Besant Avenue Road, ML Park.