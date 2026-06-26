Traffic diversions announced on Chennai's LB Road due to Metro rail works; check details here

According to the traffic police, buses and heavy vehicles travelling from Thiruvanmiyur towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge will be diverted at the LB Road–MG Road Junction via MG Road, Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road, Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue and rejoin LB Road. Vehicles coming from Besant Nagar through 7th Avenue will also be routed along the same diversion.

Vehicles travelling towards Thiruvanmiyur from LB Road will be diverted through Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue, 11th Cross Street, 8th Cross Street, 10th Cross Street and MG Road before rejoining their route.

Light motor vehicles heading towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge from Thiruvanmiyur will be diverted via Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue, 1st Main Road and 1st Avenue before rejoining LB Road near the Indian Oil Petrol Bunk Signal Junction.