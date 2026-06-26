Traffic diversions announced on Chennai's LB Road due to Metro rail works; check details here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions on LB Road in view of underground construction works being carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The stretch between the Indian Oil Petrol Bunk Signal Junction and the LB Road–MG Road Junction will remain closed to traffic from June 27 until further notice.
According to the traffic police, buses and heavy vehicles travelling from Thiruvanmiyur towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge will be diverted at the LB Road–MG Road Junction via MG Road, Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road, Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue and rejoin LB Road. Vehicles coming from Besant Nagar through 7th Avenue will also be routed along the same diversion.
Vehicles travelling towards Thiruvanmiyur from LB Road will be diverted through Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue, 11th Cross Street, 8th Cross Street, 10th Cross Street and MG Road before rejoining their route.
Light motor vehicles heading towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge from Thiruvanmiyur will be diverted via Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue, 1st Main Road and 1st Avenue before rejoining LB Road near the Indian Oil Petrol Bunk Signal Junction.
As part of the temporary traffic arrangements, the stretches from Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road to LB Road via MG Road and from Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue to Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road will function as two-way roads during the diversion period.
Meanwhile, Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road will operate as a one-way road towards Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, while 11th Cross Street will be one-way towards Thiruvanmiyur.
The traffic police also said that heavy vehicles will not be permitted on Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue during the diversion period.
Motorists have been advised to follow the diversion routes and cooperate with traffic police personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Metro Rail construction works.