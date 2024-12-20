Traffic diversions announced near Madhya Kailash junction from Dec 22; check details

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions near Madhya Kailash junction to address the traffic congestion in the recent days due to an ongoing bridge construction.

A trial traffic modification will be implemented from Sunday. Vehicles coming from Adyar toward Guindy will be diverted at CPT Junction toward OMR. Those vehicles will be allowed to proceed 400 metres and allowed to take a U-turn in front of CPT Polytechnic College, Tharamani, toward CPT Junction.

There is no change in vehicles coming from Guindy toward Adyar or OMR.

MTC buses coming from OMR toward Guindy will be allowed to drop passengers in a designated separate lane at the rear side of Madhya Kailash Temple, ensuring uninterrupted service.

This modification aims to reduce waiting time at CPT Junction, ensuring smoother traffic flow and minimising congestion, an official release stated.