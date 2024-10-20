Traffic diversions announced for Police Commemoration Day in Chennai on 21.10.2024: check details

CHENNAI: In view of the Police Commemoration Day 2024 today (October 21), the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions near police headquarters between 8 am and 9 am.

All vehicles proceeding from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street junction into Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Ambedkar Bridge, and Dr Natesan Road to reach the destination; opposite direction vehicles will not be allowed.

No vehicle will be allowed towards Gandhi Statue beyond MRTS x RK Salai junction during the Commemoration Parade time. Those vehicles will be diverted towards Light House, MRTS Road, Lloyds Road and Kamarajar Salai to reach their destination.

MTC Bus (21G) coming from Mylapore towards parry's will be diverted at Royapettah 1 Point – take left – Music Academy point – take right – TTK Road – Indian Bank junction – Royapettah high Road – GRH Point – Anna Salai to reach their destination.

MTC Bus (27D) coming from Cathedral Road going towards Light House will be diverted at VM Street – Luz Junction – Right – Luz Church Road – take left – D'Sliva Road – take left on Bhakatvachalam Road – take right on Dr Ranga Road – Bheemana Garden junction – take left on CP Ramasamy Road – take left – Srinivasan Street – take right – RK Mutt Road.

All commercial vehicles on Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge to Light House will be restricted.