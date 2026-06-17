Traffic diversion on Chennai’s Elephant Gate road to facilitate GCC’s drain work

CHENNAI: Owing to storm water drain works on Elephant Gate road by Greater Chennai Corporation, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions from Saturday (June 20).
Vehicles coming from Chennai Central and Choolai roundabout towards Perambur, Vyasarpadi, and Pulianthope will be diverted at Hajj building junction towards Demellows road to reach Perambur. These vehicles are restricted to ply on Elephant Gate road.
Elephant Gate road will be functioning as one-way for the vehicles coming from Basin Bridge towards Choolai roundabout and Central.
Vehicles Coming from Central and Choolai Roundabout towards Basin Bridge road will proceed via Elephant Gate signal - Elephant Gate new bridge - Wall tax road - Moolakothalam junction.
Vehicles coming from Perambur, Vyasarpadi and Pulianthope towards Central will proceed as usual via Pulianthope High Road and Demellows Road.