Traffic diversion announced on Anna Salai for 3 days, starting from April 20

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on a trial basis for three days on Anna Salai from Sunday for the ongoing construction work of the proposed four-lane elevated corridor by the Highways department on GST Road from Teynampet to Saidapet.

According to an official release, the diversions will be implemented from April 20-22.

All vehicles from Teynampet to Saidapet will be diverted via Cenotaph Road – Turnbulls junction – right turn towards Chamiers Road (Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Devar Road) – Nandanam junction – and left/right turn towards Anna Salai to reach their destination.

All vehicles from Saidapet to Chamiers Road will be restricted. Instead, these vehicles will proceed via Anna Salai – Cenotaph Road and then Chamiers Road to reach their destination.

GKM Bridge will be made a one-way entry from Cenotaph Road and there will be No entry for vehicles coming from Gandhi Mandapam Road. Similarly, Rathna Nagar Main Road also will be made one-way from Cenotaph Road; no entry from Anna Salai.

From Anna Salai, entry will be allowed from Cenotaph 1st Street, but no entry from Cenotaph 1st Main Road.

Vehicles from Kotturpuram to Teynampet via Cenotaph road will be restricted. Instead, they will have to take left towards GKM Flyover service road and Turnbulls junction, and proceed towards Chamiers Road – Nandanam junction – Anna Salai to reach their destination.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, Anna Salai, Cenotaph Road, Chamiers Road and the surrounding one-way loop roads will be declared as No Parking zones, the release added.